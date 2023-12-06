The hangar fire at the historic Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin is out, but the threat of asbestos remains.

Consultants and mitigation teams are cleaning public rights of way and inspecting nearby homes.

To report debris from the hangar fire, visit the city’s website.

“To date, a total of 980 reports have been reported to the portal, with 704 of those inspected and 535 have been mitigated and cleared,” city officials said in an update.

To keep potentially hazardous materials from spreading, officials are using a “controlled process” to deconstruct the hangar doors on Wednesday.

“Cranes will slowly lay down each section of the door to the ground” in a process that is expected to take two to two-and-a-half weeks, officials said.

“Noise will be mitigated through the entire process and ongoing air monitoring surveillance will continue until the hangar site has been completely remediated by the U.S. Navy,” city officials said.