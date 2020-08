Susan G. Komen Orange County held a car parade in Tustin on Saturday ahead of the “More Than Pink” walk on Sept. 26, 2020.

The group wants to raise breast cancer awareness, as well as honor survivors and “thrivers.”

“We need to still stick together,” said Megan Klink, CEO of the Komen affiliate.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2020.