Twentynine Palms man arrested after 8-week-old boy hospitalized with fractured bones, skull

A 24-year-old Twentynine Palms man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse over the weekend after a 8-week-old boy was hospitalized with several fractured bones, officials said Monday.

The child was taken to a hospital on Saturday and investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail conducted an investigation, authorities said in a news release.

The victim suffered several fractured ribs, a fractured leg, ankle, and knee bones, as well as arm and elbow fractures, a skull fracture and a clavicle fracture.

The injuries were consistent with child abuse and Edwin Roman Vega was arrested, officials said.

He was booked on suspicion of willful child cruelty to inflict serious bodily injury.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between the suspect and the child.

No further details about the incident have been released.