Twentynine Palms man charged with attempted murder after he choked woman unconscious with power cord: Officials

A Twentynine Palms man was charged with attempted murder Thursday after he choked a woman unconscious with power cord and stepped on her head during a domestic violence incident, officials said.

Nicholas Corey Plummer, 35, hit the victim in the face, choked her unconscious with a vacuum cleaner power cord, stepped on her head and held her at knife point in the 6100 block of Chia Avenue on Aug. 29., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He also threatened to kill her and their child if they attempted to leave, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The woman ended up escaping with her child and she went to a neighbor, who called 911 for help around 8:45 p.m.

By the time deputies arrived, Plummer had fled the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, Plummer called the Sheriff’s Department and surrendered to deputies, officials said.

He was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on $750,000 bail, officials said.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged Plummer with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, criminal threats, domestic violence and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Authorities declined to provide information on the victim’s relationship to Plummer and no further details were available.