One Twentynine Palms man is behind bars and faces an attempted murder charge after he stabbed another man Saturday night.

At 9:41 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were flagged down at Sunnyvale Drive and Morongo Road, and they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, authorities said in a news release.

The alleged assailant was identified as 41-year-old Rudy Garcia, and he was found nearby and arrested.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

He was due to appear in court Wednesday morning, though the results of that appearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.