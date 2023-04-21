Two 4-year-old twin boys were rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were found unresponsive in a pool at their Porter Ranch home, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call from the home on Des Moines Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and provided CPR “guidance,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived a short time later and continued life support and transported the twins and their parents to a regional pediatric trauma center.

One was listed in critical condition and the other was in “grave condition,” the Fire Department told KTLA.

A crisis response team was sent to the neighborhood to assist family and neighbors.

