Twin brothers face child pornography charges following arrest in San Bernardino

Twin brothers living in San Bernardino were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of producing, possessing and disseminating child pornography, the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release Monday.

The 55-year-old twins, identified as Rami and Rafi Tumeh, were actively seeking out and downloading illicit child pornography images on the internet, the release stated.

Evidence also showed one of the brothers actively engaging in illegal sexual acts with underage children, the Police Department stated. Investigators said they believe those acts took place overseas.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security participated in the investigation, which led to the arrest of both Tumeh brothers.

They were booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a child, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Walton of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 909-384-5644 or by email at walton_cl@sbcity.org.