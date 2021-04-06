Two arrested on suspicion of assault on Asian couple over social distancing at Ontario Mills mall

Two men were arrested this week on suspicion of assault against an Asian couple following a verbal altercation over social distancing at the Ontario Mills mall, officials said.

According to the Ontario Police Department, the incident occurred inside of the Levi’s outlet store around 5:15 p.m. on April 4.

The suspects allegedly punched the victims several times and also injured two other people who attempted to intervene in the situation.

Those arrested were identified as Tuvorius Mencer, 34, and Terrell Plaines, 31, both residents of Hemet.

An Ontario police officer was also assaulted by Mencer during the arrest, officials said.

Mencer was taken into custody on suspicion of violation of civil rights, felony assault and assault on a peace officer.

Plaines fled the scene but was later arrested in his residence in Hemet. He was arrested on suspicion of violation of civil rights and felony assault.

The Ontario Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 909-986-6711.

Hate will not be tolerated in @CityofOntario to include the assault on an @OntarioPD officer while apprehending one of the suspects. Today, the other suspect who ran away was taken into custody. Outstanding service protecting innocent victims Officer Perez!! https://t.co/QJGKqIRRo2 pic.twitter.com/fkfx6uZam7 — Chief Mike Lorenz (@OntarioPDChief) April 7, 2021