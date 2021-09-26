Two-car crash leaves pedestrian dead, another injured in Pico-Union

A two-car crash left a pedestrian dead and another person injured Saturday night in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 15th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the two drivers are believed to have been speeding when they collided.

A pedestrian, who authorities have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

It was unclear whether any arrests have been made.

The crash remains under active investigation.