One person is dead and five people were injured, including two children, after a fatal car crash involving a flatbed truck in San Bernardino Sunday morning.

Fire and emergency crews responded to a traffic collision on the Northbound 215 Freeway, just South of University Parkway in San Bernardino around 2:11 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found seven victims involved in the crash, one of who was dead at the scene.

Video shows fire crews attempting to free a woman who was trapped inside a sedan with major damage.

Fatal car crash in San Bernardino (Source: Onscene TV)

Fatal car crash involving a flatbed truck with pallets in San Bernardino (Source: Onscene TV)

The entire front of the car was severely crushed. The windshield was shattered and had caved in. The front hood was crammed toward the windshield, exposing the inside of the hood.

After a few unsuccessful attempts to release the woman trapped inside, fire crews began removing and adjusting parts of the car on the driver and passenger sides, until they were finally able to release her.

A flatbed truck with pallets involved in the accident was also overturned with its pallets spilling over across the side of the road. Three people were inside the truck.

Six people, including a 3-month-old child, were transported to a nearby hospital. Three people suffered major injuries and the other three victims suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.