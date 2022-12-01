The suspects Raymond Bolanos, Julian Nunez in a picture provided by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County.

The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and firing a gun from a vehicle.

Julian Nunez, 29, from Santa Paula, was found guilty on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an assault weapon in California.

The fatal shooting happened on Jan. 18, 2020, when Bolanos fired a revolver three times from his vehicle at a group of people in the Ventura Harbor parking structure.

The shooting left one person dead, Alejandro Hernandez, and another person injured, authorities said. Nunez, who was also riding in the car, had pointed an assault pistol at the group of people during the incident.

After shooting the victim, both suspects drove away from the scene and refused to surrender to officers who tried to pull them over, according to court documents.

The pursuit eventually ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle. Nunez and two women were arrested at the scene while Bolanos hopped out of the car and ran away. He was later tracked down and taken into custody by Ventura Police.

A sentencing hearing for the two suspects is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Bolanos could face 90 years to life in prison while Nunez could face up to 34 years and 4 months in state prison.