The shooter who opened fire outside of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park on Friday night and wounded two teenagers is still outstanding, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 8:27 p.m. outside the Orange County theme park.

Buena Park police Sgt. Mario Escamilla confirmed the incident was a drive-by shooting near the Knott’s Berry Farm entrance at Beach Boulevard, north of La Palma.

“The initial investigation revealed an unidentified person fired multiple rounds from a moving vehicle at a group of individuals walking on the west sidewalk of Beach Boulevard, south of La Palma Avenue, near the southwest corner of the intersection,” the Buena Park Police Department said Saturday in a news release. “After the shooting, the victim sought refuge at the Knott’s Berry Farm front entrance.”

The male teenager was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is now in stable condition, officials said.

Videos circulating on social media showed park-goers running for the exits.

According to police, around 10:43 p.m. authorities were notified that a second gunshot victim was being treated at a local hospital. The teen victim was taken for treatment by a family member, police said, and was also in stable condition.

Three other victims with non-gunshot related injuries were also reported on scene, officials said.

Aerial video from the scene on Friday night showed multiple ambulances stationed outside the theme park gates, with several people sitting nearby.

Police have not released any information about the shooter, or the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Buena Park Police Department at 714-562-3901.