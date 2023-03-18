Authorities are investigating after two people were fatally shot while sitting near an apartment complex pool in Newhall on Saturday.

The victims are a teenage boy and an adult man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Their identities have not been released.

Deputies responded to The Village apartment complex located on the 23700 block of Silverado Street around 10:51 a.m.

Two male victims were found dead at the scene, said LASD. One victim was found sitting on a lounge chair while the other victim was lying on the ground near the pool.

Both suspects were shot multiple times in the upper torso. Authorities say the shooting may have been a gang-related hit.

Two people were fatally shot while sitting by the pool in a Newhall apartment complex on March 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Children who were enjoying the jacuzzi at the complex witnessed the double murder, police said.

The victims were fully clothed at the time, so officials say it appears they were not swimming or sunbathing.

“Witnesses say they saw an adult male looking around,” said LASD. “He reached over the fence of the pool and started unloading his firearm and then ran in a northerly direction towards the parking lot.”

A vehicle description was provided to authorities and a car matching that description was later found, deputies said. Two individuals inside the vehicle were detained as persons of interest.

Authorities tell KTLA there has been a rise in gang activity at that particular Newhall apartment complex recently.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222–8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.