Two men were arrested on robbery and burglary charges on Wednesday after they were involved in a series of residential and attempted residential burglaries in Hemet.

Early Monday morning, Hemet authorities responded to reports of several residential and attempted residential burglaries in the Seven Hills community, according to a Hemet Police Department news release.

With assistance from the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, Hemet police identified two suspects involved in the burglaries, 27-year-old Todd Thornton Jr. of San Jacinto and 32-year-old Andre Johnson of Hemet.

Thornton was arrested on Wednesday while in the process of committing another residential burglary in Hemet. Johnson was also arrested later that day.

Thornton and Johnson were both charged with robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. They are each being held on $175,000 bail.