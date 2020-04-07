Detectives investigating Palmdale shooting that left 2 dead

The 38700 block of 10th Street East in Palmdale is seen in an image from Google Maps.

Detectives were investigating after two men were killed in a shooting in Palmdale Monday night, officials said.

Authorities responded to a shooting on the 38700 block of 10th Street East around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Two men, described only as black adults, were killed in the shooting.

Detectives from the department’s Homicide Bureau are investigating the circumstances around the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

No further details were available.