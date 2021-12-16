‘Two O’Clock Rock’ burglary suspect sought in more than 60 incidents across San Fernando Valley

A man dubbed the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar is being sought in connection with more than 60 incidents in the San Fernando Valley dating back to June 5, police said in a news release Thursday.

The man allegedly targets businesses during early morning hours, typically between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He allegedly canvasses a location before staging rocks in front of the business he is set on burglarizing.

A man dubbed the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar is shown in photos released by the LAPD on Dec. 16, 2021.

He then allegedly breaks in by throwing a rock through the front glass door and removes cash from the register once inside. In many cases he takes the entire locked cash register, police said.

The man is tied to burglaries at businesses in the Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga Division and West Valley divisions, as well as the cities of Burbank and San Fernando, according to LAPD.

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 to 180 pounds. He has a receding hairline and sometimes wears glasses, police said. He generally wears a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black or gray gloves, jeans and black shoes.

Police on Thursday released several surveillance images of the man, as well as a vehicle he has been seen driving. It is described as a dark-colored, four-door early 2000s Nissan Maxima or Sentra.

LAPD officials released these images of a vehicle believed to be used by the burglary suspect.

Authorities also released a short surveillance video of a burglary that occurred on July 28, though they did not provide details for that specific crime. In that incident, a man is seen throwing a rock into the business to break the front-door glass and get in.

Aside from the method used in the burglaries, the man’s nickname appears to be a reference to the 1955 rock and roll song “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the individual involved can call Detective II J. Eastburn at 818-832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at 818-832-0941.