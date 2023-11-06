Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after San Bernardino County Fire crews pulled them out of a burning home in Hesperia on Monday.

The two individuals, whose identities weren’t released, received advanced life support treatment before they were transported to a local hospital, a news release said.

A 911 call prompted firefighters and paramedics to respond to a single-story home fire. The initial call regarding the incident stated that smoke was coming from the home, located on the 18000 block of Deodar Street, and that people were most likely still inside.

The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes and authorities are still investigating how the blaze started.