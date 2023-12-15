Two people were injured in a freeway shooting on Friday morning in San Bernardino.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:59 a.m., a shooting occurred on the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway just north of Kenwood Avenue.

The victim, who was driving a white Lexus, reported that he was driving in the right lane when an unknown suspect driving a lifted black Dodge Ram pickup truck drove up to the left side of his vehicle and fired one round.

Both the driver and passenger were struck by the gunshot. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this freeway shooting is asked to contact the San Bernardino CHP Area, Officer G. Lomenick, at 909-383-4247.