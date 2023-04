Two people rushed to the hospital after being hit by gunfire at a quinceañera party in Laguna Hills on Saturday night.

Gunfire erupted behind the Laguna Hills Community Center, where the party was being held, around 10:30 p.m.

Two people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Video shows bullet casings scattered across the ground as police investigate the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody and a motive has not been determined.