A two-story home in Arleta was damaged by a fire on Thursday.

The home, reported to the Los Angeles Fire Department as a sober-living facility in the 14200 block of West Judd Street, suffered damage to the second story and attic, the LAFD said in an alert.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed visible damage to the home’s roof, with smoke pouring from multiple openings on and near the top of the structure.

It took 42 firefighters 39 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Of the 11 occupants, one person, a 41-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition with burn and respiratory injuries.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but arson investigators are responding to the scene.