Two teenagers from Long Beach have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Los Angeles man that took place on Wednesday.

The man, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Luis Fernando Polita of Los Angeles, was stabbed to death aboard a Metro Blue Line train around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of East 1st Street.

Detectives were able to determine that Polita boarded the Metro Rail outside of Long Beach, and that the male suspects entered the train sometime after it crossed into Long Beach.

“During the assault, one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times which ultimately resulted in the victim’s death,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

According to a release from the LBPD, Akili Collins, 18, and Melake Daniel, 19, were arrested on Friday near the 900 block of East Broadway in Long Beach for Polita’s murder.

“Detectives are still actively working to determine the motive; however, the preliminary investigation suggests the incident unfolded as the result of a dispute that originated on the Metro Rail,” said the Long Beach Police Department.

Collins was booked for one count of murder and his bail was set at $2,000,000. Daniel was booked for one count of accessory after the fact and his bail was set at $1,000,000.

