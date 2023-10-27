Los Angeles are authorities are investigating a bizarre crash that happened Thursday night in Sierra Madre.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Sierra Madre Police Department contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after a U-Haul truck crashed into a fence at the police and fire station located at 242 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.

At the scene, first responders found two passengers inside the truck, one of which had been shot in the arm.

When the back of the truck was searched, authorities discovered several cardboard boxes that were filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Vacuum-sealed bags of reported marijuana are seen laying on the ground near a U-Haul truck that crashed on Oct. 26, 2023. (RMG News)

The wounded passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment, and the other was arrested on the scene. Both are expected to face charges for illegal transportation of narcotics, LASD officials said.

Investigators believe the U-Haul was involved in some kind of car-to-car shooting, although the location of the shooting is undetermined.

The U-Haul eventually side-swiped another vehicle before ultimately crashing into the fence at the police station.

The suspects in the shooting are still wanted and no suspect or vehicle description has been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are working to determine whether the shooting was directly related to the transportation of the marijuana.