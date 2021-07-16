U-Haul truck carrying chlorine powder catches fire outside Signal Hill Costco

An investigation is underway after a U-Haul truck carrying hundreds of pounds of chlorine powder caught fire outside a Costco in Signal Hill Friday.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot on the 2200 block of East Willow Street near Cherry Avenue.

The truck was carrying about 600 pounds of chlorine powder, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Clouds of smoke were seen coming from the truck in the parking lot.

The toxic fumes erupting from the vehicle prompted fire crews to evacuate the Costco and close off the area.

After knocking down the fire, crews remained on scene to monitor the air quality.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

*UPDATE* This video highlights the final stages of a very methodical and safe operation to mitigate a potential chlorine gas threat. pic.twitter.com/94ukaiQ998 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 16, 2021

Units are now in the clean-up stage of the operation. We appreciate the support and cooperation of those individuals either evacuated or who sheltered in place. With the exception of the parking lot, where crews are working to clean-up, all surrounding areas are now safely open. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 16, 2021