U.S. Attorney’s Office to monitor L.A. County vote centers for disability law compliance

The United States Attorney’s Office will have staff standing by Los Angeles County vote centers to ensure people with disabilities are able to successfully cast their votes for the Nov. 3 election, officials announced Friday.

The Attorney’s Office will have personnel on site starting Saturday to monitor vote centers through Election Day for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for people with mobility and vision disabilities, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The federal monitoring is part of the Justice Department’s Americans with Disabilities Act Voting Initiative to protect voting rights of people with disabilities, officials said.

Under the initiative, the Justice Department has surveyed more than 2,200 polling sites nationwide and has increased accessibility in more than three dozen jurisdictions by working with local officials, the news release stated.

Those who believe they might have been victims of discrimination in voting because of disability can call U.S. Attorney’s Office at 213-894-2879 or email their complaints to USACAC.CV-CivilRights@usdoj.gov. People can also submit an online complaint form.

More information about the ADA can be found at http://www.ada.gov, or by calling the toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383.