A member of the media takes a four-second ride 1,000 feet above downtown Los Angeles on the 69th and 70th floors of U.S. Bank Tower during a preview in 2016. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The owner of U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles will spend $60 million to upgrade and reposition the 73-story skyscraper that has been a prominent feature of the city skyline since was completed in 1989 but has labored to attract tenants in recent years.

Part of the makeover calls for ending aspirations to become a tourist venue by doing away with its long-closed public observation deck and a sky-high outdoor slide, dubbed Skyslide, between two of the top floors that was launched with fanfare in 2016 by the previous owner.

New York developer Silverstein Properties, which bought the building last year for $430 million, hopes to make the imposing tower more appealing to businesses in creative fields that have often turned their backs on high-rises in favor of newer campus-like properties with outdoor space and leisure-oriented amenities.

Silverstein Properties plans to make a visit to U.S. Bank Tower feel more like being in a boutique hotel or high-end residential building than a corporate cathedral, said Jeremy Moss, head of leasing for the company. Hanging out will be encouraged.

