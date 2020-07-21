U.S. Bank Tower in downtown L.A. to be sold as coronavirus pandemic drives down office leasing

The so-called Supermoon, or perigee moon, rises behind a cloud near the landmark 73-story tall U.S. Bank Tower on July 12, 2014 in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Downtown Los Angeles skyscraper U.S. Bank Tower will be sold at a discount to the developer of One World Trade Center in New York as the pandemic drives down office leasing across the country and raises questions about the future appeal of high-rise office buildings.

Standing 73 stories on Bunker Hill, the cylindrical U.S. Bank Tower is one of the most prominent buildings on the city skyline and one of the tallest structures west of the Mississippi River. It opened in 1989 and has also been known as Library Tower and First Interstate World Center.

Singapore real estate company OUE Ltd. said Friday that it will sell the property for $430 million, a 34% discount from the $650-million valuation OUE declared in its annual report last year but still an increase from the $367.5 million that OUE paid for it in 2013.

The sale will enable OUE “to streamline its asset ownership in a period when the longer term outlook of the U.S. property market may not be favorable,” the company said in a statement.

