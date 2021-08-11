U.S. citizenship will no longer be required for many L.A. County government jobs

Los Angeles Board of Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote a motion that allows the county to begin hiring immigrants without citizenship as county department heads along with other positions when state and federal law doesn’t mandate citizenship.(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. citizenship will no longer be a requirement for many Los Angeles County government jobs, including department heads.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion allowing the county, with a few exceptions, to hire noncitizens to lead county agencies — excluding the chief probation officer — and for any other county jobs where state or federal law doesn’t mandate citizenship.

Immigrants who lack legal status remain ineligible to work for the county.

Tuesday’s motion, by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, extends eligibility for county jobs to lawful permanent residents and those with work permits.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.