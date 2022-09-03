The U.S. Coast Guard Saturday is investigating reports of a possible oil leak near two oil platforms off the Orange County coast.

Orange County officials received a report Friday night of a two to three mile long sludge streak near two oil platforms, dubbed Elly and Ellen, Orange County Board of Supervisors member Katrina Foley tweeted Saturday morning.

There were also reports of dead fish, and seabirds eating the fish, Foley said in the tweet.

Officials patrolling the Orange County coast have not yet noticed a sheen on the water.

An officer is walking the beach Saturday looking for tarballs but has yet to find any, Foley said.

Foley is expected to send more tweets as updates become available.