The United States Coast Guard is searching for a person who fell overboard from a bulk carrier ship 14 miles off the coast of Point Conception on Tuesday.

At approximately 5 a.m., Los Angeles Coast Guard personnel received a report of a crewmember who had fallen overboard from the African Cardinal, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.

Authorities launched a helicopter rescue and small boat crew to begin the search.

The search remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles at 310-521-3801.