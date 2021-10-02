U.S. Coast Guard, state officials respond to reports of oil slick seen off Newport Beach coast

The Newport Pier and beach at Newport Beach are seen in this undated aerial photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. Coast Guard and California state officials responded to reports of an oil slick “approximately 13 square miles in size” located about three miles from the Newport Beach coast Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Details on the incident were not immediately available after the Coast Guard made the announcement just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Around 1:50 p.m., the California Department of Fish and Wildlife tweeted that its spill prevention and response team was responding to “reports of oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach.” The agency said a crew was on the water surveilling the area and investigating the source of the oil, as well as the type of oil.

The agency added that “multiple reports of sheen” were made to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and that “cleanup contractors [were] being mobilized.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

