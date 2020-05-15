U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy to depart Port of L.A. Friday

A man in a face mask walks past the U.S. Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, on March 28, 2020, at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Navy hospital ship will leave the Port of Los Angeles Friday, seven weeks after arriving to provide relief to local hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic, authorities announced.

Though the USNS Mercy will return to its home port in San Diego, medical personnel from the ship will stay in the L.A. area, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Thursday.

This will include four medical support teams with six staff members who will be deployed to different facilities to help out as needed, including at skilled nursing facilities.

Forty medical staffers will stay at a state-operated alternative care site at Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

To help address the staffing shortages at nursing homes statewide, staff from the hospital ship started helping skilled nursing facilities in the L.A. area last Friday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Nursing homes have been among the hardest-hit amid the pandemic, with outbreaks at dozens across L.A. County.

“Our work to protect public health and safety is far from done but having the Mercy and its highly-trained medical personnel stationed in the most populous region of the state was critical to our ability to respond in the first stages of the pandemic,” Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said in a written statement.

The ship had arrived at the Port of L.A. on March 27 to provide relief to hospitals as officials feared a flood of COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm medical centers.

But as social distancing efforts took shape, later projections showed that local hospitals will be able to meet the demand for beds and ventilators in the coming weeks.

The navy ship ended up treating 77 patients and discharged its final patient last week, six weeks after first docking in L.A., U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesman Cmdr. John Fage told told USNI News.

“The medical professionals aboard Mercy are proud and humbled to have assisted FEMA, the State of California, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles, while serving as a ‘relief valve’ to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” USNS Mercy commanding officer Capt. John Rotrucksaid in a written statement. “Every patient brought aboard created one more available bed in a local hospital.”