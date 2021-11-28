U.S. Navy opens base to help relieve L.A. County port congestion

Trucks wait in long, slow-moving lines to collect containers full of products, at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, November 11, 2021. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials are using a California naval base to help alleviate congestion at Los Angeles County ports in time for holiday shopping.

The Ventura County Star reports Sunday that the Port of Hueneme has an agreement with Naval Base Ventura County to use a wharf, two buildings and land inside the base.

Base spokesman Drew Verbis says the wharf is typically used by the Navy to tie up war ships.

He says the joint-use agreement dates back to 2002 but this is the first time in more than a decade that it has been activated. It was activated earlier this month.

The goal is to help alleviate port congestion to the south. Ships have been waiting offshore to unload their goods at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.