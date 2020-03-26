U.S. Navy ship Mercy to arrive in Port of L.A. Friday, provide relief to local hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As California braces for an onslaught of coronavirus patients over the next few weeks, some relief for Los Angeles area hospitals is expected to arrive Friday.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy is on its way to the Port of Los Angeles and should be in service no later than Saturday after docking sometime Friday, the Orange County Register reported.

The Mercy, which is designed to treat trauma patients, is equipped with 1,000 hospital beds and will bear some of the increasing burden on local hospitals.

The ship does not have a way of isolating patients so it will only be receiving non-infected patients, according to the register.

California, which has reported more than 3,000 cases and 67 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of Wednesday night, is expecting a large surge in patients over the next two to three weeks.

“We see cases doubling every three to four days,” Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a Facebook news conference.

The state's rapid increase in patients in on pace with New York, Ghaly said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said there currently aren’t enough tests available to provide the full picture of the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka will give an update on the anticipated arrival of USNS Mercy and how the port is handling the ongoing cargo demands during a 10 a.m. news conference.