The United States Postal Service is looking to hire 100 seasonal workers to help with holiday mail processing at facilities throughout Los Angeles.

Compensation ranges from $18 to $20 an hour depending on the position, according to a USPS news release.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old or a high school graduate and be:

Available from mid-November through Dec. 30

Willing to work afternoon or evening shifts

Able to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien

Able to pass a background check

Willing to work on their feet in a fast-paced environment

Those interested can go to http://about.usps.com/careers, click on the “Apply Now” button and follow the prompts to apply.

Applications are being accepted from Oct. 6 through Nov. 19, and potential applicants are encouraged to check the USPS website frequently.