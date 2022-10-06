The United States Postal Service is looking to hire 100 seasonal workers to help with holiday mail processing at facilities throughout Los Angeles.
Compensation ranges from $18 to $20 an hour depending on the position, according to a USPS news release.
Applicants need to be at least 18 years old or a high school graduate and be:
- Available from mid-November through Dec. 30
- Willing to work afternoon or evening shifts
- Able to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays
- A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien
- Able to pass a background check
- Willing to work on their feet in a fast-paced environment
Those interested can go to http://about.usps.com/careers, click on the “Apply Now” button and follow the prompts to apply.
Applications are being accepted from Oct. 6 through Nov. 19, and potential applicants are encouraged to check the USPS website frequently.