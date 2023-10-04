The United States Postal Office is hosting several free hiring events as the mail carrier looks to fill positions before the busy holiday season kicks off.

Some hiring events will occur in Lancaster, Hollywood, Burbank and other cities and neighborhoods across Southern California.

A complete list of job fair locations can be found here.

The Postal Service is looking to fill positions within the organization’s mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance branches immediately.

“As part of our innovative 10-year-plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support,” a news release said.

Those interested in working for USPS must be 18 years old or older and must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation, a news release said.

Some positions may require an exam, while others may have a driving requirement.

In 2021, about 13.2 billion letters, cards, flats and packages passed through the USPS system during the holiday season.