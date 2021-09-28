Uber driver’s window is shot out on 10 Freeway in San Bernardino while passengers were in car

CHP responds to a reports of a shooting on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities are investigating after an Uber driver reported his vehicle was shot at on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino early Tuesday morning.

The driver had picked up two passengers in San Bernardino and was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway at Baldwin Park when someone fired at the vehicle’s rear driver-side window, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimbal said.

The window was shattered, but no injuries were reported.

The driver kept going to his destination, Pomona, and dropped off the passengers before driving to the westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, where the driver called to report the incident, officials said.

CHP officers arrived at the scene around 2:40 a.m. and were investigating the incident.

A vehicle was seen being towed away from the freeway after CHP officers examined it.

Officials did not have information on who may have opened fire on the vehicle, and no further details were immediately available.