Uber, Lyft driver sentenced to 6 years in prison after admitting to raping passenger in Van Nuys

A 39-year-old Uber and Lyft driver has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to raping a woman he picked up in Van Nuys in 2018, officials said Tuesday.

Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 37, is pictured in a booking photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department following his arrest on Oct. 2, 2018.

Octavio Gomez, of Canoga Park, pleaded to one felony count of rape of an unconscious person, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2018, when Gomez picked up the victim from a pub to take her home, officials said.

Instead, Gomez kept driving to a secluded area where he stopped the vehicle and raped the victim, according to prosecutors.

The victim reported the crime to the Los Angeles Police Department and detectives eventually took him into custody while he was driving for Lyft, officials said at the time.

He wasn’t charged until almost a year later, in September 2019.

He was previously facing life in prison for kidnapping and rape charges.

At the time, LAPD officials asked for the public’s help to identify any additional victims Gomez may have assaulted.