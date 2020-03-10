UC Berkeley, UC San Diego and other California colleges to hold all classes online amid coronavirus spread

A growing the number of California universities and colleges announced Monday that they were transitioning to online learning because of the coronavirus outbreak, including UC Berkeley and UC San Diego.

In addition, San Jose State, San Francisco State and Santa Clara University were among the institutions that were suspending all or most in-person classes immediately or in coming weeks.

In an email to the campus community Chancellor Carol Christ emphasized that there are no confirmed cases at UC Berkeley but that officials decided to take these steps proactively to protect the community.

All lectures, seminars and exams at the flagship university will be offered through digital platforms, and any events with more than 150 attendees will be canceled or postponed. Classes that require in-person instruction, including labs and performing arts, will continue to meet. The changes will be in place through at least March 29.

