UC breaks record for 1st-year fall applications, including gains in most racial groups

For the second straight year, the University of California shattered records for first-year fall applications, as the elimination of standardized test requirements and greater online outreach paid dividends in drawing the largest and most diverse applicant pool ever despite pandemic challenges, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

But transfer applications fell at each of the nine undergraduate campuses — recording an overall drop of 12.6% systemwide — reflecting continuing declines in community college enrollment that have swept the nation and raised deep concerns about the well-being of students in the two-year system.

Overall, UC drew 210,840 first-year applications, a 0.5% increase over last year, with more students seeking admission from California, other states and other countries for fall 2022. Among them, California residents numbered 132,337, led again by Latinos at 38%, followed by Asian Americans at 31%, white students at 21%, Black applicants at 7%, American Indians at 1% and Pacific Islanders, less than 1%.

Black applicants have made particularly striking gains, increasing at the fastest pace among all racial groups. In the last two years, their numbers have grown by 25% systemwide with an even greater surge at the most competitive campuses, including 57% at UC Berkeley and 47% at UCLA. During that same time, Latino, Asian American and white applicants have increased by about 17%.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.