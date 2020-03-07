UC graduate students threaten more strikes as movement for higher salaries grows

A growing number of students and faculty members across University of California campuses walked out of class, held rallies and signed letters this week, as a systemwide movement takes hold in support of graduate students demanding cost-of-living adjustments to their salaries.

During widespread UC campus demonstrations, students filled the Janss Steps at UCLA, Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley and Cheadle Hall at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday and other pickets unfolded on Friday. At Santa Cruz — where the protests began three months ago with a wildcat grading strike that ended in the dismissal of some student workers — students blocked entrances to campus. At UC Riverside and UC Irvine crowds marched.

“Out of the labs, into the streets!” they chanted, and “Give us COLA, we demand it!”

“It seems to be growing like crazy within the UC,” said Sherry Ortner, professor of anthropology at UCLA. “I think this could really become a national issue.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Brave and inspiring #UCB graduate students striking today in solidarity with #UCSC grad student strikers. They demand cost of living adjustment across the UC system and an end to excessive police response to student civil action #cola4all 1/ pic.twitter.com/t2OqA3Ccka — Elena Schneider (@ElenaSchneid) March 5, 2020