UC Irvine engineers create high-tech fabric that lets wearers pay for purchases with a high-five

Engineers at UC Irvine have created a high-tech fabric that enables wearers to digitally interact with nearby electronic devices and make secure payments with a single touch or swipe of a sleeve.

“If you’ve held your smartphone or charge card close to a reader to pay for a purchase, you have taken advantage of near-field signaling technologies. Our fabrics work on the same principle, but we’ve extended the range significantly,” said Peter Tseng, UCI assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science. “This means you could potentially keep your phone in your pocket, and just by brushing your body against other textiles or readers, power and information can be transferred to and from your device.”

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Nov. 17, 2021.