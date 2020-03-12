1  of  3
UC Irvine provost put on leave pending investigation into academic and research activities

UC Irvine Provost Enrique Lavernia is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

UC Irvine Provost Enrique Lavernia, a noted scholar in chemical engineering and materials science, has been placed on administrative leave pending an external investigation into his academic and research activities, the campus chancellor announced Wednesday.

Chancellor Howard Gillman, in a message to the campus community, said the university was cooperating fully. He did not name the “external authorities” conducting the investigation but said it was related to Lavernia’s scholarly work.

A campus spokesman said a federal agency was conducting the investigation but declined further comment.

Lavernia could not be reached for comment.

