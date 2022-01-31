UC return to in-person instruction prompts demands for remote learning options

As the University of California returns to in-person instruction Monday, conflicts are brewing across the system over whether to continue offering remote learning options amid lingering fears about health and safety risks during the continuing pandemic.

After a largely in-person fall term, the UC system’s nine undergraduate campuses shifted to remote classes through January as a precaution against the highly contagious Omicron variant. But the return to mostly in-person classes — encouraged by high vaccination rates and signs that the surge has peaked — is anything but smooth.

Student groups at UCLA, UC Davis and UC Irvine are planning one-day walkouts this week to amplify their demands for more flexibility, allowing students to choose between in-person and remote options. Some faculty are supportive, including UC Irvine’s sociology department. But others say that extending both options for all courses would be a major strain without many more instructors, since delivering quality online education requires far more than simply recording and posting a lecture.

Meanwhile, campus plans for return vary widely. UC San Diego is allowing faculty to choose to stay online through the quarter, while UC Berkeley is generally requiring a full in-person return. UCLA is allowing two additional weeks of remote teaching with a longer duration considered under certain conditions. The decisions are made by each campus’ Academic Senate, in partnership with administration, and it is unclear how many classes ultimately will stay at least partly remote.

