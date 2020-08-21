UCLA announces sharp limits to on-campus housing, in-person classes to comply with strict county rules

A UCLA student wears a mask on campus, where classes moved online in March. In-person classes and on-campus housing will be further curtailed this fall. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA will sharply limit on-campus housing and in-person classes this fall, further scaling down its reopening plans to comply with strict Los Angeles County public health rules on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Friday.

The new county rules, which supersede less strict state guidance, have upended more expansive plans at UCLA, as well as at USC, Harvey Mudd and other local colleges. L.A. public health officials have said that colleges and universities need to limit campus activities in the near term because high community transmission rates are driven, in part, by younger people ages 18 to 30 years old, who currently account for 25% to 30% of new infections.

As the coronavirus crisis deepened over the summer, UCLA successively scaled back plans to hold in-person meetings — from up to 20% of courses in June to 8% earlier this month, including those involving labs, clinical health and studio art and performance. Now, however, nearly all classes will be held remotely when the fall quarter begins Sept. 28 under county rules that allow in-person meetings only when lessons cannot be delivered remotely and only in courses that offer “essential workforce” training in such areas as health and medicine, emergency services, social work, the sciences and engineering.

The Westwood campus also had hoped to bring back as many as 6,500 students to campus housing. But L.A. County officials have ordered campuses to house only students who have no “feasible alternative.”

