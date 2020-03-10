UCLA canceling most in-person classes until April to protect against coronavirus

UCLA will cancel most in-person classes and move instruction online beginning Wednesday, joining the rising number of colleges and universities to limit classes, campus gatherings and travel to fight the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Westwood campus of 44,300 students will continue remote instruction until early April and then reassess, UCLA announced Tuesday. No campus member has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and three students who self-quarantined tested negative. But officials said they wanted to take proactive measures to protect public health and safety.

UCLA is the largest of 10 University of California campuses and the fourth to suspend in-person classes, joining UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego. UCLA officials had told students during a livestreamed meeting Monday evening that it was premature to think about closing dorms and residential dining halls. The administration’s priority was to finish the winter quarter while paying attention to local and federal health officials.

But the campus has been preparing for a shift to remote learning, with technology departments hosting open houses for professors to learn the online tools. Meanwhile, the student health center is equipped with personal protective equipment for staff if there is a case on campus, officials said.

