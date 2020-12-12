UCLA faces USC in rivalry game to be played in empty Rose Bowl

An empty Rose Bowl might be preferable to the alternative for the coaches who will walk the sidelines Saturday afternoon.

It will offer cover for Chip Kelly, the UCLA coach who has sparked indifference while his teams have played in front of some of the smallest crowds in the stadium’s history.

It will provide shelter for Clay Helton, the USC coach who was pelted with profanity from his team’s own fans in his last appearance there.

The official attendance will be 0 when the Bruins (3-2) face the No. 15 Trojans (4-0), roughly matching the number of fans who seem satisfied with either coach despite several encouraging signs.

