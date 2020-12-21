UCLA Foundation steps in with $5M for students struggling amid the pandemic

An undated file photo shows the UCLA campus. The UCLA Foundation has announced a $5-million gift for scholarships, COVID-19 emergency support, mental health services and other student needs. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the Southland, economic hardship hit UCLA senior Jelani Mora and his family like so many others.

His mother — the family’s main breadwinner, who with her job as a receptionist at a gas company had supported herself, Mora and his grandmother — was laid off in March and still hasn’t found work. The family is struggling to make ends meet with unemployment insurance and Mora’s part-time income as a mentor for underserved high school students.

But another source of income, he said, has made a big difference: a UCLA scholarship.

Mora, who is majoring in political science, said the $20,000 Chancellor’s Blue and Gold Scholarship had helped him continue his studies without interruption and even left some money to help support his family during this difficult time.

