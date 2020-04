Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As social distancing guidelines meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus leave pediatric patients at hospitals feeling isolated, UCLA child life specialists have been working on keeping the patients connected— virtually that is.

From hosting online bingo games, to video conferencing therapeutic music sessions, the specialists have been adjusting to caring remotely for the children with cancer and chronic health conditions.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 3, 2020.