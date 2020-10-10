UCLA investigating ‘Zoom-bombing’ attacks during online classes

UCLA officials are investigating several “Zoom-bombing” incidents in which people disrupted online classes with racist and hateful language during the first week of the fall term, officials said.

“‘Zoom bombing’ attacks like these are antithetical to our campus values and an affront to the dignity of those at UCLA,” the school said in a statement Friday. “We strongly condemn these disruptions, which have no place at our institution and are especially odious during a time of heightened stress.”

Disruptions took place at least twice Monday, according to the Daily Bruin, with someone shouting homophobic slurs during a chemistry class and then attacking participants’ appearances, and another person interrupting a calculus class with racist and homophobic slurs directed at the professor.

“I have never, ever heard anything that bad come out from somebody’s mouth in real life,” student Jenni Dabbert, who was verbally attacked during the chemistry class, told the Bruin. “I’m disgusted.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.