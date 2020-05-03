UCLA police report sexual battery of student in Westwood

University of California, Los Angeles police on Sunday reported a sexual battery in Westwood the day before.

A man approached a student near the entrance of her apartment in the 800 block of Levering Avenue around 5:20 p.m. and grabbed her buttocks, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be 30 to 40 years old and standing about 6 feet tall, with blond hair and facial hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie at the time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation with the suspect outstanding.